Cyclone Bulbul smashes into Bangladesh coast
More than two million people in India and Bangladesh have been evacuated as Cyclone Bulbul hits the Bay of Bengal.

The city of Khulna in southern Bangladesh is in one of the worst-hit areas, where winds reached up to 120km/h (75mph).

  • 10 Nov 2019
