Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclone Bulbul smashes into Bangladesh coast
More than two million people in India and Bangladesh have been evacuated as Cyclone Bulbul hits the Bay of Bengal.
The city of Khulna in southern Bangladesh is in one of the worst-hit areas, where winds reached up to 120km/h (75mph).
-
10 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window