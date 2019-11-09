Media player
'Kartarpur can change south Asia', says Pakistan FM
Pakistan and India have opened a corridor leading to one of the holiest sites in the Sikh religion, a gurdwara in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur.
The opening of the new border crossing between the two countries closely follows heightened tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir.
The BBC's Secunder Kermani spoke to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, about this rare instance of co-operation.
Read more: India pilgrims in historic trip to Pakistan temple
