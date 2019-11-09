India and Pakistan open corridor to Sikh temple
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India and Pakistan to open Kartarpur corridor to Sikh temple

In a rare instance of co-operation between the two countries, India and Pakistan are set to inaugurate a new border crossing point.

The new crossing will create a corridor that leads to one of the holiest sites in the Sikh religion, a Gurdwara in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur.

Read more: Rivals sign landmark Sikh temple corridor deal

  • 09 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Kashmir conflict in three minutes