Sam Rainsy: 'I was barred from boarding a flight home'

Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy was attempting to board a flight at Paris' Charles De Gaulle airport when he was denied entry by check-in staff.

Mr Rainsy was trying to get on a Thai Airways flight to Thailand, from where he hoped to cross into Cambodia.

The politician has been living in self-exile in Paris, and wants to return to Cambodia in time for the country's independence day on Saturday.

Mr Rainsy said staff told him they had instructions "from very high up" to bar him from the flight. He vowed to find other ways to get to Cambodia.