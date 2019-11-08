Fighting to get women in the ring

Video

Hiyori Kon hopes to see a change in sumo rules which will allow her to compete professionally in Japan.

A film by BBC World Service Asia Hub.

Produced by Lara Owen, edited by Kevin Kim and filmed by Jiro Akiba.

