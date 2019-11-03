Knife attack amidst protests in HK shopping malls

Video

Five people have been injured in a knife attack at the site of a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong.

The attack happened at the Cityplaza mall in the Tai Koo district on Hong Kong Island.

The local hospital authority said four men and one woman were injured, with two in critical condition.

One of the injured, a local councillor, had his ear partially bitten off by the as-yet unidentified male attacker, who was subdued by passersby in the mall.

