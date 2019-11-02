Five things not to do in Japan
Rugby World Cup final: Five things fans shouldn't do while in Japan

As England take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final, we take a look at what fans and tourists in Japan should avoid doing so they don't upset people in the tournament's host country.

