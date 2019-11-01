Hong Kong Halloween protesters defy mask ban
Despite a new law that bans protesters from covering their faces, hundreds of people wearing masks and costumes marched through Hong Kong's city centre on Halloween night.

They ended up in the pub district of Lan Kwai Fong which was packed with partygoers, and also riot police.

Clashes broke out and police fired tear gas to clear the streets.

