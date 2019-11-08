The sumo wrestler fighting to get women included

Video

Hiyori Kon, 22, is an amateur sumo wrestling champion in Japan where women are still barred from competing professionally.

Hiyori is hoping to change the rules of one of the world's oldest sports, and give a voice to women in sumo.

She is one of the BBC's 100 Women 2019 and the subject of award-winning film Little Miss Sumo, which tells her story.

A film by BBC World Service Asia Hub.

Produced by Lara Owen, edited by Kevin Kim and filmed by Jiro Akiba.

