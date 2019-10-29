Deadly earthquake hits the Philippines

Media player
Philippines hit by deadly earthquake in south
The death toll from an earthquake in the southern Philippines has risen to seven, officials said, with many more injured.
The victims included a seven-year-old boy and his 44-year-old father who died after they were struck by a boulder, officials told the Reuters news agency.
Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise further in the days ahead.
29 Oct 2019
