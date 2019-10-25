' I lost my son in the Lion Air crash'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lion Air plane crash: 'I lost my only son, I'm not satisfied with the final report'

Nearly a year after Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta airport, Indonesian authorities are releasing the final report of their official investigation into the incident.

All 189 people onboard the plane died. The parents of a Lion Air Flight 610 victim have mixed feelings about the final investigation report.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Oct 2019