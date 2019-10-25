' I lost my son in the Lion Air crash'

Video

Nearly a year after Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta airport, Indonesian authorities are releasing the final report of their official investigation into the incident.

All 189 people onboard the plane died. The parents of a Lion Air Flight 610 victim have mixed feelings about the final investigation report.

