It's been 200 years since Singapore was founded as a British port by Sir Stamford Raffles, and the country is marking the anniversary of his arrival with the Singapore Bicentennial, a series of events looking back on its history.

Many Singaporeans view Raffles with respect, and his name adorns some of the most prestigious institutions and places in the country.

But one artist, Jimmy Ong, wants to question Raffles' legacy and Singaporeans' admiration for a man they view as their city's colonial founder.

Video by Tessa Wong. Additional footage by Fahmi Jamal.