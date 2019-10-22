Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
File footage of Thai king anointing royal consort
The Thai king has stripped his royal consort of her titles, just months after anointing her in an elaborate ceremony.
This piece of file footage of that ceremony, held in the Thai capital of Bangkok in July, shows Ms Sineenat kneeling at the feet of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as he blesses her with holy water, while Queen Suthida looks on.
