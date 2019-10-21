Does this woman climb faster than you run?

Video

Indonesian climber Aries Susanti Rahayu became the first woman to climb a 15m wall in under seven seconds.

She did it at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Speed World Cup event of the year in Xiamen, China.

She beat previous record holder YiLing Song of China in the women's final, reaching the top in 6.995 seconds.

Song's second place was enough to give her the overall title however, while Susanti Rahayu finished the season in third place.