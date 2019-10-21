Empress Masako and the pressure of Japan's throne
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Empress Masako and the pressure of Japan's throne

Empress Masako is only the second woman to become empress of Japan, after her husband Naruhito took the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The pressures of royal life took a considerable toll on her and she struggled publicly with mental health, but now seems to be getting to be getting a chance to put her extensive diplomacy skills to use.

  • 21 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Why this woman can't be Japan's emperor