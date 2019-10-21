Media player
Empress Masako and the pressure of Japan's throne
Empress Masako is only the second woman to become empress of Japan, after her husband Naruhito took the Chrysanthemum Throne.
The pressures of royal life took a considerable toll on her and she struggled publicly with mental health, but now seems to be getting to be getting a chance to put her extensive diplomacy skills to use.
21 Oct 2019
