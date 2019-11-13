Feeding time with Borneo's semi-wild orangutans

Video

Borneo’s Semenggoh Nature Reserve was established in 1975 as a rehabilitation centre. It took orangutans rescued from captivity, or those who had suffered from habitat loss, and taught them how to live wild in the surrounding forest.

The rehabilitation centre has since been relocated, but 33 orangutans still live in the forest and sometimes tourists have the opportunity to see those tempted back by a free meal.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey reports.