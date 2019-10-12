Typhoon is biggest to hit Japan in decades

Media player
Typhoon Hagibis: Two feared dead in Japanese storm
Torrential rain and tornado-like winds are lashing large parts of Japan, as the country endures what could be its worst storm for 60 years.
The eye of Typhoon Hagibis made landfall shortly before 19:00 local time (10:00 GMT), in Izu Peninsula, south-west of Tokyo.
It is now moving up the eastern coast of Japan's main island, with wind speeds of 225km/h (140mph).
12 Oct 2019
