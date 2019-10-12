'Not many places have a train street'
Will Hanoi's Train Street survive?

University student Ngan and her family run a café at one of the Vietnamese city's most popular tourist spots, Hanoi Train Street.

She told the BBC what it's like growing up there - and why she hopes it can survive.

