Will Hanoi's Train Street survive?

Authorities in Hanoi, Vietnam have shut down cafes and banned large crowds on Train Street, one of the city's most popular tourist spots.

Every day, trains rush by on the narrow street, just inches away from residents' homes, and in recent months many tourists have flocked there to take pictures and sip coffee at trackside cafes.

University student Ngan and her family run one such cafe. In an interview before the shutdown, she told the BBC what it's like growing up on Train Street - and why she hopes it can survive.

Video by Tessa Wong.