Thai elephant death toll goes up

Thailand elephant deaths: More bodies found in waterfall incident
Eleven wild elephants are now known to have died after they fell into a waterfall at a national park in Thailand on Saturday.
It is thought they were trying to save a baby elephant that slipped over the edge.
08 Oct 2019
