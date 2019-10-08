Captain Cook 'visited murder upon our people'
NZ anniversary: Captain Cook 'visited murder upon our people'

Europeans arrived in New Zealand 250 years ago, but Maori activist Tina Ngata says there is little to celebrate.

  • 08 Oct 2019