Captain Cook 'visited murder upon our people'
Captain Cook arrived in New Zealand exactly 250 years ago, leading the first European fleet to reach its shores.

New Zealand (or Aotearoa) is marking the anniversary in a big way, but Maori activist Tina Ngata says there is little to celebrate.

She says Maori people are disproportionately poor, in jail and discriminated against, and that this all has its roots in New Zealand's colonial past.

  • 07 Oct 2019
