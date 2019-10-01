Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taiwan bridge collapses on fishing vessels
A road bridge has collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan, leaving at least 12 people injured.
The cause of the incident is under investigation. The area was recently skirted by a typhoon but conditions at the time of the collapse were favourable.
01 Oct 2019
