China's president inspects troops on national day
China at 70: Xi Jinping inspects troops on national day

China is marking 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) with a military parade.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a brief opening address: "No force can ever stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward."

  • 01 Oct 2019
