Riot police and demonstrators clash as protests continue
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia Protests: Riot police and demonstrators clash as protests continue

Jakarta police battled protesters angered by Indonesia's new corruption law and proposed criminal code.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Oct 2019