Tear gas fired as Indonesia protests continue

Jakarta police fired tear gas on Monday as they battled protesters angered by Indonesia's new corruption law and proposed criminal code.

Large-scale demonstrations began last week over the new law, which critics say weakens Indonesia's anti-corruption agency.

There's also anger over the penal code - which would ban sex outside marriage and outlaw most abortions - as well as several wider issues.

President Joko Widodo was re-elected this year promising clean government, and will be sworn in for a second term on 20 October.

The vote on the criminal code has been postponed to the next parliament, and he has suggested he might consider revoking the corruption law.

