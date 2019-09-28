Crew flees oil tanker fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crew flees South Korea oil tanker fire

At least 18 people were injured following a blaze on a cargo ship docked in the South Korean port city of Ulsan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android

  • 28 Sep 2019