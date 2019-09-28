Afghans vote in presidential poll

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afghan presidential election: Voting under way
A biometric voting system - based on fingerprints - is being used across Afghanistan to try to avoid fraud as people cast their ballots.
The voting is taking place against a background of violence, with more than 70,000 security personnel deployed to protect polling stations against militant attacks.
-
28 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window