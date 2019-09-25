Hundreds injured in deadly Pakistan earthquake

Media player
Pakistan earthquake: Hundreds injured east of country
An 5.8 magnitude earthquake has killed dozens of people and destroyed buildings in the east of the country.
The quake's epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan's military said "aviation and medical support" teams had been dispatched to the area.
25 Sep 2019
