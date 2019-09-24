Media player
Pakistan quake: Cracked roads and collapsed houses
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Pakistan.
The quake's epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Huge cracks appeared on local roads, and a number of houses were destroyed.
24 Sep 2019
