Pakistan quake: Cracked roads and collapsed houses
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Pakistan.

The quake's epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Huge cracks appeared on local roads, and a number of houses were destroyed.

  • 24 Sep 2019