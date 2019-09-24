Police fire tear gas at students in Jakarta
Video

Indonesia sees clashes over sex before marriage bill

Police have used tear gas and water cannons on protesters in Indonesia, who have taken to the streets in protest against a controversial bill.

The new criminal code would outlaw sex before marriage, living together outside of wedlock and criticising the president.

President Joko Widodo has put plans to pass the bill on hold but has not committed to scrapping it.

