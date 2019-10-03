What are these keyhole shaped mounds?
Across Japan there are distinctly shaped ancient burial mounds called Kofun.

In Osaka these human made structures have recently been awarded Unseco World Heritage status.

The Travel Show’s Carmen Roberts finds out more.

