Video

Every year, fires in Indonesia create a smoky haze that can end up blanketing the region, choking millions of people.

It's caused serious long-term health problems, and authorities have tried to clamp down - so why is it still happening?

Video by Tessa Wong.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.