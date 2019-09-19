The young face of a brutal war
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The young face of a brutal war

Secunder Kermani reports from one of Afghanistan's busiest hospitals in the southern city of Kandahar.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.f Kandahar.

  • 19 Sep 2019