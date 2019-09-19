Afghanistan conflict: The young face of a brutal war
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Afghanistan conflict: The young face of a brutal war

This week the BBC released new research on the conflict in Afghanistan – tracing every conflict-related death in the month of August.

According to the data that was gathered, on average, more than a dozen civilians died every day.

The BBC spent a month visiting one of the country's busiest hospitals in the southern city of Kandahar.

Secunder Kermani reports.

  • 19 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Inside Afghanistan's 'no-man's land'