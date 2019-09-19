Breathing in south east Asia's hazardous haze

Media player
Indonesia haze: Breathing in south east Asia's hazardous smoke
Every year, fires in Indonesia create a smoky haze that can end up blanketing the region, choking millions of people.
It's caused serious long-term health problems, and authorities have tried to clamp down - so why is it still happening?
Video by Tessa Wong
19 Sep 2019
