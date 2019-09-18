Afghanistan's 'no-man's land'
Video

Inside Afghanistan's 'no-man's land'

Earlier this year the UN released data showing that more civilians were killed by allies than insurgents in Afghanistan.

The BBC has gained incredibly rare access to Taliban-controlled territory, in Faryab province, to meet those civilians most at risk.

  • 18 Sep 2019
