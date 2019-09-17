Taliban negotiator: Our doors are open for talks
The BBC's chief international correspondent asks the Taliban's lead negotiator, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai what the Taliban say to US claims the negotiating process in Afghanistan is dead?

  • 17 Sep 2019
