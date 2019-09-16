Thai authorities remove tigers from temple resort

Media player
Thailand Tiger Temple: Authorities remove tigers from attraction site
More than half of the 147 tigers rescued from a Thai Buddhist temple have died, officials have said.
The operation to remove from the Temple, west of Bangkok was carried out in 2016.
The tourist attraction faces accusations of animal abuse, trafficking and illegal breeding, which it denies.
16 Sep 2019
