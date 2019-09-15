Hong Kong protesters sing God Save the Queen
Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the UK consulate in Hong Kong on Sunday.

They sang God Save the Queen, waved Union Jack flags and presented a petition.

Thousands of people marched elsewhere in the city in defiance of a police ban.

