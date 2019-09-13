Video

The world’s biggest jade mines are found in the restive Kachin state in Myanmar.

BBC Burmese gained rare access to an area where mountains have been turned into moonscapes.

The industry has been estimated to be valued at a staggering $31bn (£25bn) annually.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the area to scavenge among the rubble left over from the mine – hoping to get find fragments of the stone.

It’s a dangerous job, and heroin addiction among the miners and scavengers is epidemic.

