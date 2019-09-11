Protests over Myanmar 'nursery rape' case

Video

Protesters marched through Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, on Wednesday to demand justice for a three-year-old girl who it is alleged was raped at her nursery in Myanmar.

The girl has given evidence via video link at a trial of a school employee in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

The case of the toddler, who by law cannot be named, has caused outrage in the country. Campaigners have given her the name "Victoria".