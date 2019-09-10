Are Rohingya ready to return to Myanmar?

Video

The latest attempt to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar has failed after none of the 3,450 people approved to return agreed to do so. In 2017 more than 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar during a military operation.

The UN has described it as "textbook ethnic cleansing". Myanmar (also called Burma) has denied large-scale killings by its forces. It says it is prepared to receive large numbers of returnees. To demonstrate this they invited journalists, including the BBC, to see their facilities.