'Cheerobics saved my life'

Video

A group of Korean women in their 70s have found new freedom in their older age in 'cheerobics', a mixture of cheerleading and aerobics.

With pom poms and matching pink uniforms, they perform choreographed routines to K-pop, taking part in public shows and local competitions.

