CCTV footage shows 'baby smuggler' at airport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV footage show 'baby smuggler' at airport

A woman from the US has has been charged with human trafficking for attempting to smuggle a six-day-old baby out of the Philippines.

Jennifer Talbot is alleged to have presented a notarised consent form from the mother of the child agreeing to allow the travel to the US, although the form had not been signed.

The infants’ parents have been charged under a child protection law while the baby boy has been placed in the custody of social services.

  • 06 Sep 2019