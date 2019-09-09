'Cheerobics saved my life'
‘Age is just a number’ for senior cheerobics team

A group of Korean women in their 70s have found new freedom in their older age in 'cheerobics', a mixture of cheerleading and aerobics.

With pom poms and matching pink uniforms, they perform choreographed routines to K-pop, taking part in public shows and local competitions.

  • 09 Sep 2019
