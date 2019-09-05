Media player
Driver killed and dozens injured in Japan train crash
One person has been killed and at least 30 injured after a train ploughed into a lorry at a crossing south of Tokyo.
The train's front carriage was derailed and burst into flames.
05 Sep 2019
