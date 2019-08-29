Media player
The bipolar restaurant owner serving up food to feed the soul in the Philippines
Jetro Raphael designed his restaurant to make himself and others feel safe and happy, and to encourage discussion about mental illness in Manila.
29 Aug 2019
