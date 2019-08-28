Ex-Malaysian PM's second fraud trial begins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Najib Razak : Ex-Malaysia PM's second fraud trial begins

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has gone on trial again over an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud involving the state fund 1MDB.

Prosecutors say he received and covered up illegal transfers of at least $550m (£448m) between 2011 and 2014.

Mr Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

  • 28 Aug 2019