Sailing into a vast sea of pumice rock
Shannon Lenz and Tom Whitehead were sailing in the Pacific Ocean in early August when they encountered a large patch of floating pumice.

The "raft" of volcanic rocks, likely to have formed from an underwater eruption, stretches over 150 sq km (93 sq miles) and is currently drifting westward through the Pacific, scientists say.

  • 26 Aug 2019